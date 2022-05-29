The Society of Engineers has said engineering certificates issued by the Turkish universities, whether government or private, must apply for accreditation to facilitate the process of giving these engineers the title ‘engineer’ in their work permits.

Informed sources told a local Arabic daily that degrees holders in engineering majors issued by the Turkish universities must submit their applications to the Kuwait Society of Engineers for accreditation in accordance with the rules and regulations calling it an essential step to renew or issue a work permit under the name of ‘engineer’ or titles in other engineering professions.

The sources pointed out that graduates of Turkish universities, whether public or private, are subject to tests in the disciplines they obtained before issuing the accreditation certificate, especially those that do not apply the standards approved by the country and applied by the association.

In the same context, the Society of Engineers last week handed over the advisor of the Turkish Embassy in the country, Bilal Emreh, the list of documents required for engineering accreditation in accordance with the procedures . Out of 207 universities about 150 are public universities in Turkey.