Turkish Embassy organized the second Kuwait Turkish Village, a cultural event aimed at strengthening cultural ties between the two countries, at the Hunting and Equestrian Club on 23 November.

The event, which was held in association with Rodax Company from Turkey, witnessed the presence of Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye, Dr. Serdar Çam, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye H.E. Tuba Nur Sönmez, along with Assistant Foreign Minister of Kuwait for European Affairs, Ambassador Sadiq Marafi, members of the diplomatic corps in Kuwait, and the General Secretary of the Hunting and Equestrian Club of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Fahd Al-Nasser Al-Sabah.

Spanning two weeks, from 23 November to 9 December, the Kuwait Turkish Village is offering visitors a unique experience that allows them to immerse themselves in the depth and breadth of Turkish culture and tradition, and witness first-hand the rich heritage and vibrant customs of Turkey.

The event is a testament to the enduring friendship and cultural affinity between Turkey and Kuwait and underscores the Turkish Embassy’s commitment to fostering cultural exchanges and deepening bilateral relations between the two countries. With its array of activities and exhibitions, the event promises to be a landmark in cultural diplomacy and heritage.

1 of 2