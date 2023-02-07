A book of condolences for the victims of the Turkey earthquake will be opened at the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Kuwait, located in the Embassies Area, Daiah, Block 5, Yemen Street, No. 16, on 8, 9 and 12 February 2023, between 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The Turkish Embassy extended its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kuwait and to all diplomatic missions and international organizations in the country which have expressed profound sorrow and assurances on the catastrophic earthquakes that hit the southern provinces of Turkey on Monday, 6 February, which had left a death toll of thousands of people and caused immense casualties.