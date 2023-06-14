H.E. Ambassador Tuba Nur Sönmez held a special diwaniya on June 13, opening her Residence’s doors to members of diplomatic corps and friends in Kuwait. Ambassador Sönmez briefed guests about Embassy’s activities, and developments in Türkiye, including re-election of H.E. Recep Erdoğan as President of Türkiye and vision of Century of Türkiye.

Guests enjoyed traditional Turkish foods. Ambassador Sönmez told “Diwaniyas” are her favorite Kuwaiti tradition, which she describes as excellent venue for social interaction and opportunity to develop stronger bonds with the community.