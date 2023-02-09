Twitter CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday that the Turkish government had informed the company that full access to the social media platform in the country would be re-enabled “soon.”

NetBlocks, an internet monitoring observatory that monitors internet connections around the world, said earlier Wednesday that access to Twitter was restricted two days after a major earthquake killed thousands in southern Turkey and northern Syria, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Reuters.

“The Turkish government has informed Twitter that access will be re-enabled soon,” Musk wrote on Twitter, without providing further details on the timing.

NetBlocks previously stated that “real-time network data shows that Twitter is blocked in Turkey. The filtering is being applied to major internet providers and comes as the public relies on the service in the wake of a series of deadly earthquakes.

Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Turks have taken to Twitter since the earthquake to post information about loved ones they cannot reach, reports of collapsed buildings in the area and to coordinate assistance.