The death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday has risen to more than 8,700. At least 6,234 people have died in Turkey, while at least 2,530 have been killed in Syria.

Following the violent earthquakes, throngs of trapped victims utilised social media to reach out for help and pinpoint their locations for rescuers.

At least 1,280 people were killed in opposition-held northwest Syria, the White Helmet rescue service said, adding that “the number is expected to rise significantly due to the presence of hundreds of families under the rubble”.

With the airport and many roads outside the city blocked, those who were unable to leave took refuge on Tuesday in shopping malls, stadiums, mosques and community centres.

