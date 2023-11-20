Turkey has launched a rescue mission to hunt for 11 missing sailors after deadly storms sank a cargo vessel, killing one.

The ship sank in the Black Sea amid a burst of stormy weather, killing at least one sailor and leaving the remaining 11 crew members missing, Turkey’s interior minister said on Monday.

The weather front that wrecked the vessel killed at least nine people, including the sailor, over the weekend in Turkey.

The Kafkametler cargo ship went down with 12 crew members on board after hitting a seawall 120km (75 miles) east of Istanbul, Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Turkish rescuers, initially held back by the poor weather, on Monday scanned the waters by helicopter in search of the missing sailors. They have recovered the body of one sailor and are continuing to scour the area for those still lost, Yerlikaya said.

The Turkish-flagged ship was transporting ferrosilicon – an alloy used in steelmaking – from the Russian port of Temryuk to Aliaga in Turkey.

