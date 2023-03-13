An expert has warned that a huge tsunami could hit Britain “at any time”, decimating coastal towns and cities and sending millions to watery graveyards.

Sir David King, who previously served as chief scientific adviser to the British government, said the wall of water could have been caused by a massive landslide in the Canary Islands, reports Al-Rai daily.

According to King, the resulting destruction will send a rock the size of the “Isle of Man” into the Atlantic Ocean in the event of a “tsunami” several meters high hitting Britain.

King said during his interview with “My London” radio, “Millions will be wiped out in towns and cities such as Brighton, Southampton, Bournemouth, Portsmouth and Exeter, as the floods reach London.”

He pointed out that after the landslide in the Canary Islands, it will take approximately 6 hours for the wave to reach Britain.

And the environmental expert considered that 6 hours will not be enough for residents to escape, as everyone will head towards their cars to get out, which will lead to road closures, and will result in the death of many people inside their cars.

Sir King likened what happened in the capital of Portugal, Lisbon, in 1755, when a 10-meter-high wave hit the city, followed by a 9-magnitude earthquake, killing 100,000 people at the time.

The expert concluded that the strike may come after 10,000 years, but it may come tomorrow, in reference to the difficulty of predicting the date of the “tsunami”, according to “Sky News”.