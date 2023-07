A truck dropped a vehicle height-measuring barrier on Fahaheel Road on Thursday. The Roads Authority and the Traffic Department secured the site and are working to reinstall the barrier, Alrai Media reported. Road users, especially those driving high trucks, are urged to exercise caution while crossing main roads to prevent similar accidents from happening again.



