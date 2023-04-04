The commander of the 155th Infantry Battalion in the US National Guard, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Querens, revealed that “a force of the US National Guard is preparing for a new mission to deploy in the Middle East, specifically in Kuwait, until next spring,” noting that “the unit will not be the only one in Kuwait, Rather, it will be joined by Unit No. 168 Engineers from Vicksburg, and the 185th Combat Aviation Brigade will be deployed to Jackson with it.

Quernes said, in a press statement reported by the American weekly North Side Sun newspaper, that “this deployment in the region is not new to the unit. Next, the support of the US army units present there will be within the operations of the US Central Command in the Middle East, reports Al-Rai daily.

Quernes, who previously participated in Operations “Desert Storm” and “Desert Shield”, added, “This is the second time that forces have been deployed in Kuwait, but not in the form of a full battalion, but rather as a brigade carrying out the same mission that was assigned to it 4 months ago.” years, which is working with the middle leadership.”

He pointed out that “units from California and Arkansas will join the Mississippi Guard in continued support for Operation Spartan Shield, an operation of the US Central Command in the Middle East supported by all military branches.”

He joked, “There will be many Mississippi residents in Kuwait at one time,” pointing to “the tasks that the forces will carry out in the region, to cooperate with partners in the region or those present in it, including going to the Arab Republic of Egypt to conduct joint exercises with the Egyptian armed forces, In addition to joint exercises with some European armies, as well as being a rapid response force for any emergency if things develop, especially since the National Guard has been training vigorously at Camp Shelby, south of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, for about 4 months, and they have accomplished a lot in a very short period of time in preparation. for the next mission.”

Querns concluded by saying that “another battalion from Kansas will replace the 155th Battalion when its mission is completed next spring in Kuwait.”