The Tripartite Committee comprising members from the Public Authority for Manpower, the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in two separate incidents has arrested 65 residence and labor law violators,.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior stated that within the framework of the continued security campaigns organized by the General Department of Residence Affairs Investigation 16 violators were arrested from Ardiya Industrial Area reports Al-Rai daily.

The sources added, 43 violators of different nationalities were caught in Ishbiliya and Abdullah Mubarak regions including 10 picked up from fake service offices and from Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh 6 violators of the residence and labor laws.

They have been handed over to the competent authorities to take legal action against them, which usually is deportation from the country.