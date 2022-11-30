Vice President of the Kuwaiti Oncology Association and Head of the Radiotherapy Department at the Kuwait Cancer Control Center, Dr. Yasser Hassan, revealed a plan to soon introduce a new technique for treating prostate cancer with internal radiotherapy, indicating that the technique consists of implanting radioactive injections into the prostate gland to eliminate cancer.

Hassan speaking on the sidelines of the workshop organized by the Kuwait Cancer Association under the title ‘Prostate Cancer, Challenges and Treatment’ said this technique was discussed by Dr. Jamsari Khaled, who practiced for several years in Britain and Ireland in treatment with this technology, pointing out that he is currently working in the Sultanate of Oman, and they have started working on this modern technology for the treatment of prostate cancer, reports a local Arabic daily.