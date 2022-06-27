The sales of tourism and travel offices in Kuwait nearly quadrupled, to about 112 million dinars, from January to May 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, when it was nearly 23 million.

The offices sources told a local Arabic daily, that there are 430 travel offices in Kuwait, pointing out that the increase in sales is due to the recovery of the tourism and travel sector, the abolition of restrictions that were imposed at most destinations around the world due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to the thirst of citizens and residents to travel after a long interruption.

The same sources indicated that Turkey, Dubai and various European countries are the most favored destinations for Kuwaitis, while most residents go to their respective countries to spend the summer vacation.

The sources stated sales increased nearly 5.5 times during February 2022 to 22 million dinars, compared to 3.36 million dinars in the corresponding month of 2021.

The biggest jump in the sales of tourism and travel offices during March was about 6.64 times, as revenues reached 25.49 million dinars, compared to 3.33 million in March 2021. It also grew by 5.1 times in April to 24.27 million compared to 3.96 million in the corresponding month of 2021, and by 3.2 times last May to 27.74 million, compared to 6.59 million in the comparable month of 2021.

The Deputy Director-General for Planning and Projects Affairs and the spokesperson for the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Engineer Saad Al-Otaibi, said the daily number of passengers in the summer of 2022 returned to pre-Corona levels, reaching beyond everyone’s expectations, thanks to the epidemiological situation in the country and the lifting of restrictions by several countries around the world.

He stated that the expected the movement of the number of passengers between June 1 and September 30 is about 6 million equally divided between arrivals and departures.

Al-Otaibi added about 43,000 flights will transport this large number of travelers to different destinations, as the number of departing flights will reach 22,000, while the incoming flights will be about 21,000.