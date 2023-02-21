The Public Prosecution slapped a travel ban on a former minister accused of fraud and involvement in fictitious projects and money laundering of about 60 million dinars in a major real estate company.

Informed sources told Al-Seyassah that the ban comes following complete investigation in the case, to ascertain the extent of the former minister’s responsibility in the case, and then take the necessary measures.

The sources added, if the investigations are revealed and there is compelling evidence of the former minister’s involvement, the ban decision will continue, and the case will be referred to the competent courts for consideration and issuance of a ruling.