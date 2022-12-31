An official source in the Public Authority for Agriculture and Fish Resources revealed that “the palm trees that are currently being removed from the Mishref was to enable the Ministry of Works to open a side opening to the roundabout located in Plot 6, and based on prior coordination with the executing authority to facilitate traffic movement.

This was done in line with the proposal submitted by the Member of Parliament Osama Al-Shaheen, reports a local Arabic daily.

The source indicated that Environment Law No. 42 prohibits the transfer of date palms, trees and shrubs, except for what conflicts with development projects, provided it is ensured the removed trees do not die.

The source stressed that the government agencies are keen not to tamper with the green areas in the country due to its aesthetic importance and to improve the environment and purify the air.

The sources stressed those who tamper with cosmetic agriculture along the roads must be punished as per the law.