As part of efforts to educate the largest possible number of students on health awareness, the Kuwaiti Medical Students Association at the Kuwait University confirmed that the student initiative for health awareness, during the past week, witnessed the training of 1,000 students on cardiopulmonary resuscitation in just two days.

The head of the Medical Students Association, Yaqoub Al-Foudari, confirmed to Al-Qabas that 1,000 students were trained in two secondary schools for girls in the Salmiya and Yarmouk regions yesterday, pointing to the importance of training on cardiopulmonary resuscitation, especially for the secondary stage sudens in the country’s schools for boys and girls.

Al-Foudari stated Wednesday will also witness two visits to two secondary schools, pointing out the association’s keenness to train the largest possible number of male and female students within a very short period of time, to ensure the continuation of the desired goals of these campaigns and initiatives.

He pointed out that awareness and health education is an essential part of the association’s work, to ensure optimal dealing with any injuries that may occur within educational facilities at any time, until the arrival of ambulances to deal with the disease.