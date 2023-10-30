A “human error” was the cause of a deadly train crash that killed at least 14 passengers and injured nearly 50 in India’s southeastern Andhra Pradesh state, officials have said.

A passenger train overshot a signal on Sunday between the towns of Alamanda and Kantakapalle in the Vizianagaram district, striking a stationary train. At least three cars were derailed in the accident, Saurabh Prasad, a senior railway officer, said.

Government officials told reporters on Monday that rescue efforts were over and the focus was now on track restoration.

In his reaction on social media following the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to assure people that officials were working to deal with the “unfortunate train derailment”.

Source: Aljazeera