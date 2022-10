One Kuwaiti died and two compatriots were seriously injured following a road accident on the Subbiya Road.

A local Arabic daily said, firemen and paramedics rushed to the scene when the operations room of Ministry of Interior received a report and found the three men trapped inside their car wreck, one of whom had succumbed to the injuries.

The injured were rushed to a hospital and the remains of the dead were referred to the Forensics Medicine Department.