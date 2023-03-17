Major Abdullah Bu Hassan of the of the Public Relations and Traffic Awareness Department has announced that “Traffic” is planning to cancel the “yellow” paper violations and replace them with digital ones. He stated that this move is part of the department’s strategy to develop its electronic services. Bu Hassan mentioned this during a ceremony honoring Major General Jamal Al-Sayegh, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Traffic and Operations Affairs, along with a few “traffic” employees.

He explained that the digital violations will be represented through a text message sent to smartphones, containing the plate number of the violating vehicle. Bu Hassan also emphasized that parents have the primary responsibility to correct their juvenile children and youth from recklessness and irresponsible driving.