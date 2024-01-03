The General Traffic Department of the Ministry of Interior has diverted the traffic on the fifth loop with the Riyadh Street following a crack in one of the water pipes which led to flooding of the area.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior said the traffic on the “loop” on the Fifth Ring Road with the Riyadh Street coming from Salmiya and from the Jahra area has been diverted towards the Airport Road parallel to the Khaitan area, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The Ministry of Public Works has called on vehicle drivers to adhere to the instructions of traffic police and take alternative routes until the accident is dealt with, in the best interest of public safety.