In a campaign to crack down on violators of traffic rules in Kuwait, the General Traffic Department authorized the Technical Affairs Department to set out inspections on workshops, garages, and mechanics in Shuwaikh’s industrial area, resulting to the issuance of 360 traffic violations, from loud sounds to changing the vehicle’s required structure, and shading the windshields. The violating vehicles have been referred to respective authorities.

In a statement in a local Arabic paper, the General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior, through the staunch efforts of the Traffic and Operations Sector, aims to strictly implement traffic laws and confront outlaws to limit road-related casualties. Under the supervision of the Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic and Operations Affairs Major General Jamal Al Sayegh, the Ahmadi Governorate Police Department kickstarted a traffic campaign in Al-Riggae area, tackling 77 violators, including 7 annoying sounds and non-holder of driver’s license.

A similar campaign was carried out by the General Directorate of Traffic impounding vehicles with security risks, as well as, durability issues. The operation caught 940 vehicles committing direct traffic violations, including non-license holders and 100 vehicles carrying computers.