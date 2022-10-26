The Director General of the General Traffic Department referred Major General Yousef Al-Khadda to the Public Prosecution for working against the ministerial rules by obtaining and issuing dozens of licenses to expatriates without university degrees, an Arab daily reported.

Under the directives of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, the driving licenses were reviewed to extract violators, exposing dozens of licenses issued with forged university certificates as a result. The expats who were issued the doctored licenses were summoned, then confessing to providing financial favor for a citizen, a juice shop owner, who ensured the completion of the license’s application process.

According to the source, the shop owner admitted to giving in-kind gifts to the traffic police working in one of the traffic departments. The traffic official was summoned for interrogation.