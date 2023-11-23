The Capital traffic police have recorded 165 direct violations, and seized 25 vehicles for violating traffic laws and emitting exhaust sounds, during a campaign on the Second Ring Road and Damascus Street.

The Al-Rai daily said the campaign comes within the efforts of the Traffic and Operations Sector to arrest outlaws and violators of traffic rules and regulations, according to a statement by the General Department of Security Relations and Media in the Ministry of Interior, noting that the impounded cars were referred to the garage.