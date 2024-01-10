According to statistics released by the General Traffic Department, traffic accidents in Kuwait resulted in the loss of 296 lives in the year 2023. This figure remains unchanged compared to the previous year’s data, which also recorded the same number of fatalities, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

The General Traffic Department plays a crucial role in monitoring and managing road safety in Kuwait, and the release of these statistics aims to raise awareness about the importance of safe driving and the need to adhere to traffic regulations.