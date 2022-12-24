Dishes that constitute a traditional Christmas dinner vary around the world based on local cultures, practices and availability of ingredients. However, most Christmas dinners will include a stock of Christmas goodies and mouth savory delicacies.

Be it the all-time favorite classic dishes or a whimsical creation of your own delicacies, traditional dinners alleviate the mood of Christmas Eve. If you are looking for some inspiration to host a gala dinner or want to create the most mouth-watering holiday spread, we have got you covered with a list of traditional as well as contemporary festive dishes.

Chocolate and peppermint: The peppermint bark is created with a delicious layer of milk chocolate on it along with bits of candy canes on top, however you can switch it up and add your own elements with different syrups or toppings.

Sugar Cookies: These are the most basic yet favorite choice of sweet. With crisp edges and room for loads of icing, the classic cookie recipe, the main ingredients of which are sugar, flour, butter, eggs and vanilla, will give you guaranteed success with its irresistible, soft and perfectly sweetened taste.

Roast Beef Tenderloin: Rightfully called the ‘Guest of Honor’ during Christmas. The best way to cook this is by following a two-step process of searing and then roasting it according to your preference. For meat lovers this is the most appropriate choice and will inevitably create the feeling of a massive holiday feast.

Pecan pie: A pie containing pecan nuts mixed with a filling of eggs, butter and sugar sets the mood for a wonderful festive desert. Served traditionally after holiday dinners, this sticky, tooth-achingly sweet dish will surely turn out to be a favorite choice of your guests.

Green Bean Casserole: The traditional dish, mainly consisting of green beans, cream of mushroom soup and French fried onion, is in more contemporary versions enlivened with the addition of parmesan and cheddar cheese. The dish is in many places the star of holiday dinner evenings.

Eggnog: Known also as milk punch or egg milk punch, this delicious delight is a rich, chilled, sweetened dairy-based beverage. It is made with milk, cream, sugar, egg yolks and whipped egg whites and sprinkled with nutmeg powder, which provides the festive scent with each sip.

Creamy Penne With Sausage and Sun-Dried Tomatoes: The perfect choice for a holiday dinner, this is a simple, easy to make recipe that everyone falls in love with. With rich ingredients like creamy garlic, parmesan, sausages and sun dried tomatoes, this hearty and flavorful dish can easily be called as the showstopper in a marvelous holiday spread.