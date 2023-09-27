The British Ambassador, H.E Belinda Lewis, supported a ‘British lamb’ trade mission to Kuwait, jointly facilitated by UK Department for Business and Trade and Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB). The trade mission, which ran from 25-27 September, enabled seven of the UK’s leading meat exporters (ABP UK, Hill Farm Finest, GPS Food Group UK Ltd, Pilgrim’s Pride Ltd, Pak Mecca Meats Limited and Pickstock Foods Limited) to explore opportunities to export halal red meat and dairy to the Middle Eastern market and forge partnerships with relevant local firms.

In addition to the series of discussions with key players in Kuwait’s red meat industry, the visit included a meeting with the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), attended by various prominent business figures and senior government officials from both Kuwait and UK.

The visit follows the recent launch of AHDB’s new export strategy Beyond Borders which is aimed at increasing market access for UK firms and and supporting more to export.

AHDB’s Halal Sector Senior Manager Dr Awal Fuseini, who recently presented at the AHDB’s Export Conference, explained that the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is a key target market for exporters.

He said: “MENA offers significant opportunities for UK exporters, especially in the lamb and dairy sectors, due to the region’s strong population growth and high average disposable income, yet limited production capacity, which will drive food imports higher over the next decade.”

Dr Fuseini highlighted the significance of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a regional bloc made up of Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and The United Arab Emirates, from a trade perspective, adding: “The GCC is a high value market which presents new opportunities for UK exporters. The region is very import-dependent and food import regulations and standards are strictly enforced, given strong adherence to the Islamic faith. Kuwait’s gross domestic product grew by 8.2% in 2022 and is forecast to increase by a further 2.6% in 2023. The expansion of the middle-class consumer in Kuwait and the wider GCC region is driving an increased demand for meat and dairy, and for high quality imported foods in general. The UK is well placed to capitalise on this increased demand with the UK brand associated with quality and heritage in these markets.”

The trade mission to Kuwait underlines AHDB’s commitment to back the UK’s Halal sector, having also supported an inaugural meat industry Eid gathering at Butchers Hall in London earlier this year.

Dr Fuseini said that Eid is a key seasonal market for the meat industry and farmers alike, whilst all year-round Muslim families consume much more meat per household than the general population.

“Many Liverymen and meat businesses supply Muslim customers and consumers, through longstanding relationships, and we wish to embrace and explore new opportunities in a global marketplace.”

Export development is one of AHDB’s key strategic objectives, working collaboratively with industry and government, to cultivate further opportunities for the UK’s red meat and dairy sectors. Further detail on export opportunities for UK producers is provided in AHDB’s region-by-region analysis Prospects for UK agri-food exports, launched earlier this year, which examines both the opportunities and challenges of trading in different parts of the world.