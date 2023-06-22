Deputy Director General of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hamad Jarrah Al-Omar praised the distinguished bilateral relations between Kuwait and Malaysia, indicating that the volume of trade exchange reached $290 million during the year 2021.

Al-Omar stressed, during his meeting with the Malaysian Ambassador to Kuwait Aladdin Muhammad Noor, who visited the Chamber for the first time, the need to make more efforts to increase the volume of trade exchange between the two countries, by organizing bilateral meetings, and providing the Chamber with available investment projects, to disseminate interested Kuwaiti businessmen, reports Al-Qabas daily.

For his part, the ambassador expressed his thanks to the Chamber for the good reception, stressing the importance of working to open new economic horizons between the two countries, benefiting from the exchange of experiences, and identifying the most important investment opportunities in Malaysia.

He expressed his hope that efforts and coordination would be intensified to organize visits of Malaysian economic delegations to Kuwait, with the aim of establishing bilateral meetings between the business sectors and discussing the establishment of joint trade and investment partnerships in all vital fields.

At the end of the meeting, the ambassador expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry for its cooperation and the services it provides to the business sector.