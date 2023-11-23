As part of reinforcing motorsports in the region, Mohamed Naser Al Sayer & Sons Est. Co. and Toyota have signed a new partnership agreement with Ali Makhseed, a prolific Kuwaiti racer with exceptional record in the field of motorsport and drifting, onboarding him as GR (Gazoo Racing) Brand Ambassador Program in Kuwait.

The sponsorship signing ceremony was attended by Faisal Bader Al Sayer Chairman, Bengt Schultz COO, Martin Aherne Senior Business Director Toyota Sales.

According to Martin Aherne “We are delighted to start this new partnership with renowned Kuwaiti race driver Ali Makhseed, as GR brand ambassador. The motor racing community in Kuwait recognizes Ali’s past record of achievements and we are confident that our partnership will further strengthen Gazoo Racing initiatives in Kuwait along with supporting him to achieve even better results”.

1 of 2

Some of the achievements of Kuwait International Motorsport Club driver Ali Makhseed in the national and international racing arena include:

Became the first Middle East driver to take top spot during the third round of Oman International Drift Championship (OIDC) 2023

Silver medal of the drifting race of the second international motorsports games, organized by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), in Marseille City France, October 2022

Winner of Kuwait King of Drift in 2018 in the Red Bull Car Park Drift Series

Speaking on this occasion Ali Makhseed said “Global history is witnessing Toyota’s mark in the world of car racing that is full of victories and championships. Furthermore, Mohamed Naser Al Sayer & Sons Company has always been a pioneer in supporting motor sports in Kuwait through Kuwait International Rally in the late seventies and eighties”.

“It is an honor to be part of this great leading family with long-standing achievements. I would like to extend my gratitude to Mohamed Naser Al Sayer & Sons Company for their constant support to youth and sports. Thank you, Toyota Gazoo Racing for your trust” added Ali.

As part of the one-year sponsorship contract, ALSAYER will provide Toyota GR models on quarterly lease along with a GR 86 to be built as competition car for the 2024-25 racing season in addition to the agreed sponsorship fee. Ali will also play an integral part in several activities under the GR calendar carrying the true spirit of motorsports.

As part of the first grass root level FIA Certified one-make race “GR Yaris Cup season 2023-24”, Ali Makhseed will be driving along guests on Kuwait Motor Town track offering a thrilling hot lap experience along with offering guests a special drift experience. Ali has also played a vital role in transferring the technical know-how when it comes to modifying the GR Yaris stock cars and preparing it to be race ready.