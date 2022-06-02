Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas Wednesday lauded reforms undertaken by Kuwait regarding the lifting of Schengen visa requirements and for siding with Europe in these “difficult times.” He made the statement to KUNA, and Kuwait State Television after a meeting with Mohammed Obaid Al-Rajhi, Kuwaiti Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, in Brussels this evening.

“It was a pleasure to welcome the minister at our headquarters today.

We discussed the importance of our proposal to grant visa waiver for Kuwait. This is a very tangible very symbolic sign of the reforms that the state of Kuwait has undertaken so far in all the areas connected to the visa requirements,” he said.

Schinas noted that “at the same time this is also a sign of the fact that Kuwait has been siding with the EU in these difficult times in all issues of international, political, economic and diplomatic agenda where Europe is counting our friends.” “We are very happy to count Kuwait amongst our friends,” stressed the Greek politician.

They also discussed the process of the adoption of the Commission proposal on the Schengen visa that would require further discussions with the European Parliament and the EU Council of Ministers, he said.

“I was delighted to accept the invitation by His Excellency to visit Kuwait. I hope that by the time I will visit I will be a traveler without a visa” added Schinas.

On his part, minister Mohammed Obaid Al-Rajhi said he discussed with the European Commission Vice President the lifting of the Schengen visa obligation for Kuwaiti citizens.

He expressed his thanks to Mr. Schinas for his total cooperation and for his serious work and commitment to complete this visa file “very soon.” Mohammed Obaid Al-Rajhi arrived in Brussels on Tuesday evening accompanying the speaker of the Kuwait Parliament Marzouq Al-Ghanim and his delegation for talks with the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and heads of other political parties in the EP. – KUNA