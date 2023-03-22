The Meteorological Department expects warm weather to prevail today, with light to moderate northwesterly winds, with a speed of 10-35 km/h, and some scattered clouds will appear, during the day.

Met indicated that the weather at night will be cold, with light to moderate northwesterly to variable winds, with speed of 08-32 km/h, and some scattered clouds will appear, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The Meteorological Department also predicted that the maximum temperature would be 25 degrees Celsius at Kuwait International Airport.