The country witnessed the formation of a new cabinet upon the issuance of the Amiri decree on Monday. This is the 40th cabinet formed in Kuwait in 60 years, with the first one established in January 1962 under the late Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

The announcement came on 24th July after His Highness, the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, appointed His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister, who later on designated new ministry officials.

The first cabinet, which was formed on 17 January 1962, was called the Transitional Government. It was led by His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and consisted of 14 ministers, with the mission to establish a constitution for the country which ended on 27 January 1963.

The second cabinet was formed on 28 January 1963. It was headed by His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and 15 ministers. It lasted until 5 December 1964.

On 6 December 1964, the third cabinet was formed under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and appointed 14 ministers, including four elected ministers. It is the shortest-lived government in the history of Kuwait as it lasted until 2 January 1965, 28 days after it was formed. It ran for a brief period of time because it did not gain the confidence of the National Assembly as a result of an error in the selection of some Ministers contradicting Article 131 of the Constitution.

The fourth cabinet was formed on 3 January 1965, headed by His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and consisted of 13 ministers, two of whom were elected, and continued to work until the death of the Amir in November of the same year. The grief-stricken country necessitated the end of the cabinet’s work on 3 December 1965.

During the reign of the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the fifth cabinet was formed on 4 December 1965. It was headed by Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and appointed 13 ministers, including three ministers from the National Assembly. Its work ended on 3 February 1967, when it submitted its constitutional resignation after the National Assembly completed its legislative dismissal in preparation for the new parliamentary elections.

The sixth cabinet was formed on 4 February 1967, headed by Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and consisted of 14 ministers, including three ministers from the National Assembly.

Meanwhile the seventh cabinet, formed on 2 February 1971, was also characterized by stability in work and the completion of the legal period of four years. It was headed by Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, including 13 new ministers, and two deputies from the National Assembly.

On 9 February 1975, the eighth cabinet was formed under the chairmanship of Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Under him were 15 ministers, including two representatives of the National Assembly.

The ninth cabinet was formed during the dissolution of the National Assembly on 6 September 1976. It was under the leadership of Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and 18 ministers. But due to the death of the then Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah in December 1978 and the assumption of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister at that time, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah’s reign over the country and his cabinet was dismissed on 15 February 1978.

On the other hand, the tenth cabinet, headed by the Crown Prince at the time, Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and 18 ministers, took office on 16 February 1978.

Formed on 4 March 1981, the eleventh cabinet, headed by Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and 15 ministers, including one deputy from the National Assembly, continued until 2 March 1985, when it submitted its resignation in preparation for the new National Assembly elections.

The twelfth cabinet was formed on 3 March 1985. It was led by Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and appointed 15 ministers, including two representatives of the National Assembly.

On 12 July 1986, the thirteenth cabinet was formed under the leadership of Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and 21 ministers. Five new ministries were put up and continued to function until 19 June 1990, until submission of its resignation after the end of the National Council elections and announcement of the formation of the new council.

The fourteenth cabinet was formed on 20 June 1990, under Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and his 22 ministers. Although Kuwait had suffered the brutality of the Iraqi invasion on 2nd August, this cabinet carried out its work from the Saudi city of Taif until the liberation of the country, where the cabinet submitted its resignation on 19 April 1991 in preparation for the beginning of the reconstruction phase.

After the liberation, the fifteenth cabinet (the first after the liberation) also known as the Government of Reconstruction, was formed on 20 April 1991. It was led by Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. The parliament was represented by the elections of the new National Assembly.

The sixteenth cabinet, on the other hand, was formed on 17 October 1992, under the leadership of Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and consisting of 15 ministers, including six members of the National Assembly.

On 15 October 1996, the seventeenth cabinet was established under the chairmanship of Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, with 14 ministers, four of whom were members of the National Assembly.

The eighteenth cabinet was formed on 22 March 1998, under Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and his 14 ministers, including three members of the National Assembly.

On 13 July 1999, the nineteenth cabinet was formed headed by Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and 15 ministers under his wings, including one deputy from the National Assembly. It submitted its resignation on 29 January 2001 as a result of the worsening relationship with the National Assembly after one of the representatives submitted a request to question the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Dr. Saad Al-Hashel .

Meanwhile, the twentieth cabinet was formed on 14 February 2001. It was spearheaded by Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, whose health conditions made him unable to form a government. This resulted in Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s assumption of office for the first time, choosing 15 ministers to work with him, including three members of the National Assembly. This government was active until 13 July 2003, and then submitted its resignation as a result of the National Assembly completing its constitutional term and in preparation for the elections for the new parliament.

On 14 July 2003, the twenty-first cabinet was formed under the leadership of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who assumed presidency due to Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah’s health illegibility, which called to separate the positions of the mandate and prime minister for the first time. This government appointed 15 ministers, including one deputy from the National Assembly, and performed its duties until 8 February 2006, when it was stepped down from office in January of the same year following the death of the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The twenty-second cabinet was formed on 9 February 2006, under His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. It appointed 15 ministers, including one deputy from the National Assembly, and ended on 9th July of the same year as a result of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

After the parliamentary elections, the twenty-third cabinet was formed on 10 July 2006 under its leader His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. It consisted of 15 ministers, including one deputy from the National Assembly. It submitted its resignation on 4 March 2007 as a result of the worsening relationship between the two authorities after questioning the Minister of Health Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, which led to an application of Confidence.

On 25 March 2007, the twenty-fourth cabinet was formed under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. With 15 ministers, which included one deputy from the National Assembly, it submitted a resignation on 19 May 2008, after the National Assembly was dissolved and a new parliamentary elections were held.

The twenty-fifth cabinet was put up on 28 May 2008 under its chair, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and membership of 15 ministers, including one deputy from the National Assembly. It took office until 22 January 2009.

On 23 January 2009, the twenty-sixth cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, was formed and included 15 ministers, plus one deputy from the National Assembly.

The twenty-seventh cabinet was established on 29 May 2009, under His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and its 15 ministers, including one deputy from the National Assembly.

On 8 May 2011, the twenty-eighth cabinet took office under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, including 15 ministers, with one deputy from the National Assembly.

The twenty-ninth cabinet was established on 13 December 2011 under His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. It is the first government for him and is within the scope of the (caretaker) government. During its short life, which did not exceed two months, it was entrusted with the task of urgent management of the state of affairs and the supervision of the parliamentary elections procedures. With 10 ministers under its wings, it was dissolved on 13 February 2012.

On 14 February 2012, the thirtieth cabinet was formed, headed by His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and run by 15 ministers, including one deputy from the National Assembly. Unlike previous governments, this cabinet ended as a result of a ruling by the Constitutional Court that invalidated the parliamentary elections procedures. It invalidated the membership of those who won, and returned to the dissolved National Assembly to carry out its duties by force of the constitution, which led to the cabinet’s resignation and dissolution of functions on 18 July 2012.

The thirty-first cabinet was formed on 19 July 2012 under His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and 13 ministers. Its work ended on 10 December 2012 after the National Assembly was dissolved due to the inability to hold parliamentary sessions due to the lack of a quorum necessary to hold them, not to mention the issuance of the one-vote decree and the call for new parliamentary elections.

On 11 December 2012, the thirty-second cabinet was established under the chair of His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and 15 ministers, including one deputy from the National Assembly. This cabinet lasted for only about seven months. On 16 June 2013, the Constitutional Court ruling was issued, which invalidated the parliamentary elections process that took place in December 2012 based on the unconstitutionality of the decree-law establishing the Supreme National Elections Committee, and then the parliamentary elections were repeated on 27 July 2013. The cabinet resigned the day after the election results were announced.

The thirty-third cabinet was formed on 4 August 2013, which was headed by His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and his 15 ministers, including one deputy from the National Assembly. It submitted its resignation on 28 November 2016.

On 10 December 2016, the thirty-fourth cabinet was formed under His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the membership of 15 ministers, including one deputy from the National Assembly.

The thirty-fifth cabinet was formed on 11 December 2017, spearheaded by His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, with the membership of 15 ministers, including one deputy from the National Assembly. It ended on 14 November 2019 after the resignation of the Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Dr. Confidence in Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah following an interpellation submitted by a member of parliament.

On 17 December 2019, the thirty-sixth cabinet was formed headed by His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who assumed the role as prime minister for the first time. It consisted of 15 ministers, two of whom were parliamentarians, and witnessed the entry of three women into the government formation.

Meanwhile, the thirty-seventh cabinet was formed on 14 December 2020, headed by His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and 15 ministers, including ten new ministers, resigned on 18 January 2021, provided that it continues to take care of urgent matters.

The thirty-eighth cabinet was established on 2 March 2021, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and 15 ministers under his belt. His Highness the Amir accepted its resignation on 18 November 2021, provided that urgent matters continued to be handled.

On 28 December 2021, the thirty-ninth cabinet was formed under His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and 15 ministers. His Highness the Amir accepted its resignation on 10 May, provided that it continues to deal with urgent matters.