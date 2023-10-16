TikTok, the popular social media platform, has taken decisive action by removing more than 500,000 video clips and closing down eight thousand live broadcasts associated with the Israel-Hamas conflict. This move follows a recent warning from the European Union, urging TikTok to uphold its commitment to combatting illegal content, reported Al-Rai Daily.

TikTok revealed in a blog post on Sunday that, since October 7, they have enforced the deletion of over 500,000 video clips and the termination of eight thousand live broadcasts within the affected region for violating their content guidelines. They also underlined the significant strengthening of their content moderation teams to address the issue.

TikTok also outlined in their blog that they had promptly mobilized extensive resources to enforce their anti-violence policies. This involved setting up a command center that unites key members from their global team of 40,000 security professionals. They also introduced a real-time proactive detection system to monitor potential threats, detect violent content, and automatically remove it. The company further increased the number of content supervisors fluent in Arabic and Hebrew to address these specific issues.

To combat misleading content, TikTok is collaborating with fact-checking organizations, including Agence France-Presse, in more than 50 languages, including Arabic and Hebrew. Additionally, TikTok has imposed restrictions on the use of live broadcasts and certain hashtags.