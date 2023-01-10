TikTok topped the social networking applications that consume the most internet capacity in Kuwait under the video and live broadcast applications category during the fourth quarter of 2022, according to Al Qabas, based on a recent statistic issued by the Communications and Information Technology Commission.

The app, according to the stat, still maintains its presence as the most video platform consuming internet capacities in 2022 among social media apps, followed by YouTube and then Netflix.

Facebook, on the other hand, came to the fore to be the most used social media site in Kuwait, followed by Twitter and the micro-blogging platform, Tumblr. In terms of electronic gaming applications, Blizzard Games releases the list of the most consuming video games on the internet, followed by Valves Steam.