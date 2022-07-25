The Tik Tok application topped the category of broadcasting applications in Kuwait in the first quarter of 2022 and repeated the feat in the second quarter also, confirming its importance, according to what was revealed by the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA), while the YouTube took the second spot followed by Netflix, Twitch, and Watch.

With regard to social media, the Facebook application was the most used in Kuwait during the second quarter of this year and topped the list followed by Twitter and the social blogging platform Tumblr.