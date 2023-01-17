The TikTok application for short video recordings announced in a statement that it is in talks with the Jordanian authorities to get the ban lifted imposed on it, about a month after it was accused of publishing videos “inciting murder and chaos” during the protests that took place in the Kingdom last month.

“We have full faith that through our ongoing conversations with the authorities, we can reach a decision that would allow the TikTok platform to continue serving the millions of content makers in Jordan who have found a home for creative expression on our platform,” the app said in a statement, reports Al-Rai daily.

The sources pointed out that millions in Jordan follow accounts and hashtags on TikTok, explaining that “the work teams will continue to take appropriate measures against any content that violates the guidelines stipulated by the TikTok system related to respect for communities,” stressing that “violating content in Jordan will be strictly and proactively removed.”

According to the application, “310,724 videos were removed in Jordan, 86.6 percent of them before they received any views.”

And law enforcement agencies in Jordan suspended the TikTok application on December 16, after publishing videos inciting murder and chaos, in the wake of violent protests.

“The TikTok platform has been suspended from operating temporarily inside the Kingdom, after its misuse and failure to deal with publications that incite violence and calls for chaos,” the cybercrime unit at the Jordanian Public Security Directorate said in a statement at the time.

In a press conference at the time, the Minister of Government Communication and the official spokesperson for the government, Faisal Al-Shboul, accused the TikTok platform of having “published a large number of videos that incite murder and chaos.”

In the middle of last month, Ma’an governorate in southern Jordan witnessed violent protests and riots that led to the death of a security officer and the injury of more than fifty others. The security services announced at the time that they had arrested 44 people who participated in riots.