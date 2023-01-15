A 3-year-old girl died after she locked herself in a washing machine at her home in the French capital, Paris.

The French newspaper, Le Parisien, reported that the girl’s father was the one who found her in the washing machine, after the family discovered her disappearance at home, reports Al-Rai daily.

An attempt to save the child in the hospital failed, after she was admitted to the emergency department, according to the British Daily Star newspaper.

Investigations indicated that the washing machine, in which the girl was locked, was not started, but the door closed automatically.

The authorities are still investigating the incident, and an autopsy will be conducted to rule out any criminal suspicion, according to Sky News Arabia.