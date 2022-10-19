The Kuwait Municipality announced it has allocated three new temporary sites for the 2022-2023 — November 15. 2022 to March 15, 2023 spring camping season.

Informed sources told a local Arabic daily that the municipality’s Director-General, Engineer Ahmed Al-Manfouhi, has instructed the Municipality’s spring camps committee to provide full support to small food projects, by organizing and distributing them in all camping sites and placing them in distinctive places, reports a local Arabic daily.

Eng Manfouhi explained it has been recommended to limit the work of cooperative societies to central markets only, and to exclude them from any expansion of commercial activities such as restaurants, especially since the Municipality provides a service to these coops by allowing them to establish central markets in the mainland.

After the committee’s meeting Tuesday, the head of the Spring Camps Committee, Deputy Director-General for Hawalli and Ahmadi Governorates Sector Affairs, Fahd Al-Shatili, revealed an invitation was sent to representatives of cooperative societies to meet next Tuesday to choose areas within the approved sites specified by the committee to establish central markets and recreational facilities, explaining that an adjustment has been made to the sites which came up for discussions during the previous meeting.

Al-Shatili explained the terms and conditions of the camping season will be adopted soon, pointing out that the committee continues to coordinate with the concerned authorities to prepare, equip and provide comfort for campers during the upcoming spring camping season.

It also reviewed the controls, requirements and procedures for camp licenses and called on those concerned to adhere instructions and not to set up shop before opening the door for the license that will be announced in other than the sites specified for camping by the committee, in order to avoid removal by the field teams that have been formed at the governorate level, to survey, prepare and clean all sites.