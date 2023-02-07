- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces a three-month state of emergency across 10 provinces worst affected by Monday’s devastating earthquakes.
- Erdogan says the death toll from the earthquakes centred in southeastern Turkey has risen to 3,549, bringing the total number of people killed, including those in northern Syria, to more than 5,000.
- The initial magnitude 7.8 tremor, centred 33km (20 miles) west of the city of Gaziantep, brought down buildings as people slept and was followed by a magnitude 7.6 earthquake hours later.
- Dozens of countries from around the world promise to help search and rescue operations, which are being hampered by cold and snow.
