The Criminal Court, headed by Counselor Faisal Al-Harbi and the membership of judges Nasser Al-Badr and Hamad Al-Wazzan, sentenced three suspects to seven years imprisonment to be followed by deportation after serving the sentence.

A local Arabic daily said the men were found guilty of breaking into a gold market in the Jahra governorate.

The court also refrained from issuing a verdict against a fourth convict who is a juvenile, citing special circumstances due to his desire to study medicine abroad after obtaining 98% in high school which leads the authorities to believe that he will not return to criminal activity.