The Criminal Court of Kuwait, chaired by Counselor Hamad Al-Mulla, has sentenced to death three Iranians for smuggling into the country 169 kilograms of psychotropic substances, 10 kilograms of hashish and heroin by sea.

A local Arabic daily quoting security sources said the men during interrogation have confessed to bringing the contraband by sea from Iran, Abadan, for trafficking on board a cruiser.

They were caught near Bubiyan Island in Kuwait.