Personnel from the General Department of the Coast Guard stopped an Iranian cruiser that was involved in robbing Kuwaiti fishermen inside Kuwait’s territorial waters over the past two months, and took into custody 3 Iranian sailors and referred them to the investigation authorities.

The arrest came after the Coast Guard Operations Room received a report that an unidentified cruiser was involved in robbing Kuwaiti fishermen inside Kuwaiti territorial waters, specifically near the Qaruh island following which the Coast Guard increased sea patrol and caught the cruiser.

Investigations are still ongoing to know the details of the operation.