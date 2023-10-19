The Jahra Security Directorate patrols referred a citizen in his twenties to the General Administration for Drug Control after he was caught in the Sulaibiya area in a state of drug use and in possession of hashish cigarettes and drug paraphernalia.

The person was arrested on suspicion from the car parking lot of a school, reports Al-Anba daily.

According to the securitymen the ‘drug addict’ was fast asleep inside his vehicle.

On the other hand, patrol men supporting the Jahra Security Directorate arrested two people in the Sa’ad Al-Abdullah area in a state of drug use and in possession of narcotic substances and drug paraphernalia.

The two people were arrested at a checkpoint, and during interrogation they admitted that they were using drugs in one of the camps.