As the series of sand theft continues unabated, the Al-Wafra police have arrested three truck drivers for stealing sand from Umm Safaq Road in Al-Wafra and taking it to an unidentified destination.

The Al-Rai daily said the drivers, who were caught red-handed, had their vehicles impounded and referred to the concerned authority for necessary legal action.

A statement issued by the General Department of Security Relations and Media at the Ministry of Interior stated the efforts of the public security sector, represented by the Al-Wafra police station, bore fruit after it resulted in the seizure of 3 vehicles loading sand illegally.