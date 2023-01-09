Forty people died and 85 were injured when two buses collided near the town of Kafrin, in central Senegal. “It was a dangerous accident,” Colonel Sheik Fall, the fire brigade’s operations officer said.

The wreckage of the two buses was removed from the scene and traffic returned to normal, while Senegalese President Macky Sall declared three days of national mourning, reports a local Arabic daily quoting AFP.

Road accidents are frequent in Senegal, mainly due to drivers’ negligence, poor road conditions and aging cars, according to experts.

However, this accident is one of the worst in the past few years in terms of the number of victims.