A gang consisting of 3 Bangladeshis was referred to the Investigation Department, after they were caught by the security men in the Fahaheel area, for breaking into the apartments of workers from their community to rob them of their money.

The source told Al-Rai daily that while a patrol of the Ahmadi Security (affiliated to the Fahaheel Command) was following up the security situation in the Fahaheel area, they were surprised by a person shouting for help, and said a gang of men, armed with knives, had broken into their apartments and were robbing the occupants of their money.

The source added that the patrol members asked for immediate support, before they raided the place and arrested the suspects, who are said to have admitted to committing the crime. They are referred for further investigation.