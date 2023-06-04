A video clip, recently circulated on social media, showed more than 3,500 dead seabirds since May 26 on the beaches of northern Chile.

The video shows thousands of dead seabirds, which turned out to be “Bougainville Cormorants”, which are called “Guanay Cormorants” in South America, and are distinguished by their black and white plumage, reports Al-Rai daily.

The employees of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock in Chile collected dead birds that spread on the beaches of Coquimbo, which is 400 km north of the capital, Santiago — a tourist area that includes hotels and restaurants.

Some sources expected that “something happening in the sea” would cause the death of these birds, especially since agriculture in Chile did not discover the reason behind the death of these birds, until now.