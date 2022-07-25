A month after Ambassador Chung Byung-ha announced that South Korea has lifted all restrictions related to the Corona pandemic throwing open the country for tourists and for various other travel purposes, the South Korean consul in Kuwait, Hong Min Ae, revealed Seoul will tighten restrictions on visitors to his country from tomorrow, citing the number of Corona virus cases increasing recently.

He said, in a special statement to a local Arabic daily, that “all travelers entering Korea, including Koreans living in Kuwait, must perform a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on the first day of arrival, regardless of how long the travelers received their vaccines.”