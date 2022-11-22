Tomorrow evening, the “That Al Salasil” pavilion at the International Book Fair will witness the signing ceremony of the book “This is how Kuwait crosses into the future” by colleague Reda Al-Sinari.

The book includes qualitative interviews with 20 businessmen, former ministers, MPs and government figures, who unified ideas and language in providing long-term solutions to meet the challenges facing Kuwait economically, reports a local Arabic daily.

The book includes a questionnaire rich in specific analytical numbers that shed light on dilemmas and solutions.

The signing ceremony will be held in booth No. 51 in Hall 6 of the fairgrounds from eight to nine in the evening.