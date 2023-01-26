A recent scientific study concluded that people who received a third dose of the Corona virus vaccine, or a booster dose, had a significant increase in antibodies and protection against the virus.

The study concluded that patients receiving the third dose of the vaccine mean that they are protected from the disease like healthy people, according to the BBC, reports Al-Rai daily.

It is hoped that this will give confidence to those who contracted the virus and received the vaccine during the epidemic, if they leave the house.

The study relied on examining blood samples from more than 9,000 people.

The study found that the booster dose resulted in a 10-fold increase in antibodies compared to the first two doses.

The national study included the ’90s Bristol Kids Study, which followed a cohort of thousands of people born in the city throughout their lives.

Professor Timpson, principal investigator of the 1990s Bristol Children Study and co-author of the national study, said: “By responding to our antibody tests over the course of the pandemic, participants in the 1990s Bristol Children Study provided insight into the response to coronavirus and the impact of vaccines.”

“It was fascinating to observe the dynamics of the immune response, and of course it is reassuring to see how effective the booster doses are,” he added.

The study helped reassure Sheila Smith, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Smith was confined to her home during the lockdown and was hardly out for more than two years.

“It was really difficult,” Smith says. I was feeling so stressed and so lonely.”

Anne Morris, chief nurse at North Bristol Health Services, hopes this new study will help people with chronic illnesses who have not yet received the booster shot.

“It’s really important that they come and get a booster dose, because only about 60 percent of these groups got the booster doses, and we want to encourage them to get the booster doses now,” she says.