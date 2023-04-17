Within the framework of the measures aimed at filling the shortage in some educational specializations, the authorities concerned with the administrative sector in the Ministry of Education continue to finalize the procedures for the arrival of contracted teachers from the State of Palestine.

The Ministry sources told Al-Jarida daily that the third batch of 61 male and female teachers arrives in the country today.

In this context, informed educational sources said 53 Palestinian teachers arrived in the country yesterday, as part of the foreign contracts that the ministry signed to fill the shortage in some disciplines.

The sources added with the arrival of 61 teachers who are expected to arrive today, the total number of teachers contracted from Palestine that have arrived is 165 and the rest of the teachers from Palestine are expected to arrive in batches during the current month and next May, bringing the total number of arrivals to 461 male and female teachers.